Russian forces struck Synelnykove with drones: there is destruction at enterprise and damage to civilian infrastructure. PHOTOS

On the night of 10 August 2025, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove district of the Dnipro region using a UAV.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, several fires were recorded in the district centre. The infrastructure is damaged there. The transport company is destroyed. Two private houses were damaged.

According to the EMA, Vasylkivska and Mezhivska communities were also affected. The administrative building and the house of the locals were destroyed.

Read more on Censor.NET: Rashists attacked Nikopol district: two people were wounded, civilian infrastructure was destroyed. Photo report

"It was also loud in the Nikopol region. The enemy sent fpv drones and heavy artillery there. They hit the district centre, Myrove, Marhanets, Pokrovsk districts," the head of the region added.











As noted, there were no casualties.

The defenders of the sky destroyed 21 drones in the Dnipro region, the military said.