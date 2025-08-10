Four people were injured as result of drone attack on a car in Kupiansk. PHOTO
On the evening of 9 August, four people were injured when an enemy FPV drone hit a car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
According to the investigation, on 9 August at around 17:00 in Kupiansk, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car.
A 73-year-old man was injured. Three other women suffered acute stress reactions.
The car is damaged.
Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password