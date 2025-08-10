Four people were injured as result of drone attack on a car in Kupiansk. PHOTO

On the evening of 9 August, four people were injured when an enemy FPV drone hit a car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

According to the investigation, on 9 August at around 17:00 in Kupiansk, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car.

A 73-year-old man was injured. Three other women suffered acute stress reactions.

The car is damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.