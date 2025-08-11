ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9435 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
480 0

Enemy continued to strike Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there are casualties. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian invaders attacked Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, firing from artillery, using UAVs and KABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

The district centre, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska, Marhanetska, Pokrovsk communities of Nikopol district suffered from hostile attacks.

"A 52-year-old man was injured. He will be treated on an outpatient basis," noted Lysak.

As a result of the attacks, more than a dozen private houses were damaged, 2 more caught fire. Four outbuildings and a car were damaged.

The enemy hit the Velykomykhailivska community of Synelnykivskyi district with a KAB. Mezhivska was hit by a UAV.

"A 31-year-old man was wounded and hospitalised. Two shops were destroyed, a lyceum was damaged," added Lysak.

See more: In morning, Russian forces attacked Dnipro with missiles, there are casualties. PHOTOS

Dnipropetrovsk region
Dnipropetrovsk region
Dnipropetrovsk region
Dnipropetrovsk region

Author: 

shoot out (14367) Nikopol (785) Dnipropetrovska region (1642) Nikopolskyy district (301) Synelnykivskyy district (137)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 