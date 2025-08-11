Enemy attacks Sumy region at night: fire breaks out in Shostka community. PHOTOS

On the night of 11 August, the Shostka community of Sumy region once again came under enemy attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of the Russian attack, a non-residential building was damaged and then caught fire.

"All the fires have been extinguished. In addition, rescuers inspected the area. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the SES said.

