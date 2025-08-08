Around 100 strikes per day recorded in Sumy region. Three people killed since start of month – RMA

Three civilians have been killed in Sumy region since the beginning of August as a result of Russian attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"Enemy continues to wage war against the civilian population, destroying private homes and targeting critical infrastructure. The communities of Sumy and Shostka districts suffer the most, with an average of around 100 attacks recorded per day," the report says.

Itis noted that since the start of August, three people have been killed in Russian strikes — two employees of an agricultural enterprise in the Sumy community and a 12-year-old boy in the Svesa community. On the same day, a 13-year-old boy was injured. He has since been transferred from intensive care after doctors stabilised his condition.

See more: Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Sumy community: 2 dead, 3 injured, some seriously. Severe damage reported (updated). PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, three more people have been wounded. Their condition is not serious, and all have received the necessary medical assistance.

"The hottest areas remain the Yunakivka and Khotin communities, where evacuation has been announced. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and all components of the security and defence forces are firmly holding their positions," Hryhorov added.

Read more: Ruscists strike Sumy region with missile: two killed, several injured