Geriatric nursing home was on fire in Briukhovychi, Lviv region: 65 people rescued. PHOTOS

A fire broke out in a geriatric boarding house in the village of Briukhovychi in the Lviv region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

Rescuers evacuated 65 people: 42 were taken out, and another 23 were taken out in special rescue devices.

"The fire was eliminated. A total of 60 rescuers and 14 units of specialised equipment were at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the causes and circumstances of the fire," the statement said.

