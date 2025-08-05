Fire at Lviv’s Vlasta hotel caused by electric scooter battery explosion in room of one of residents staying in hotel – police. PHOTO

The fire at the Vlasta hotel in Lviv was caused by the explosion of an electric scooter battery in the room of one of the residents, a 25-year-old courier.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police of Lviv Region, Censor.NET reports.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire broke out due to the explosion of the electric scooter battery. The owner, a 25-year-old courier worker, had been living for several years in a hotel room on the 9th floor of the building. He was charging the scooter battery in that same room.

"The State Emergency Service quickly localised and extinguished the fire. Six people were injured as a result of the incident, including four adults aged 25 to 62 and two minors - 14-year-old brothers. They were all taken to hospital," the police said.

The scooter owner also suffered burns during the fire and is currently hospitalized.

Law enforcement has opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 270 (Violation of fire safety or industrial safety regulations) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The maximum penalty under this article is imprisonment for up to three years.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

As a reminder, on 4 August 2025, a fire broke out in the Vlasta hotel in Lviv.

See more: Industrial building on fire in Kryvyi Rih: three dead. PHOTOS