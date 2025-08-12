Budanov inspected positions on Zmiinyi Island and gas platforms in Black Sea. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, checked the positions of the "Tymur Special Forces" fighters on Zmiinyi Island and gas production platforms in the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence inspected the forces and means involved in the defence of the water area, in particular the so-called "towers", which, as a result of successful operations by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and other components of the Security and Defence Forces, have been returned to the legal control of Ukraine.

During his visit to the Black Sea region, Kyrylo Budanov held a meeting with the officers on further actions within the framework of the overall strategy, and awarded the DIU fighters from the "Tymur Special Forces" for their professionalism and bravery in defending our state in the war with russia in the Black Sea.

Together, they honoured the memory of the soldiers who died during the liberation of Zmiinyi Island and Ukrainian territorial waters of the Black Sea from Russian occupiers.

Watch more: Russian logistics in Sumy region under attack by DIU warriors, enemy is howling with helplessness. VIDEO

"Honour to the DIU soldiers and the entire Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine! Our effective struggle against the aggressor at sea, on land and in the sky has proved to the whole world that a united Ukrainian nation is capable of defeating even a stronger enemy. No matter what anyone says, the future of Ukraine depends on us. The struggle continues," Budanov said.















