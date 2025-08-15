Drones attack Rostov region: fire at oil refinery in Syzran. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 15 August, drones attacked an oil refinery in the city of Syzran in the Samara region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

According to local residents, there were many explosions in Syzran as a result of the UAV attack and many arrivals at the refinery.

The SHOT telegram channel wrote that residents of Syzran reported "a fire in the area of the local oil refinery after the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces".

"According to local residents, after a series of explosions, they saw fire and smoke in the area of the local enterprise," the channel reports.

The network also posted photos showing the local refinery from different angles and two or three fire pits with large columns of black smoke.

The Syzran refinery is one of the largest in Rosneft's system and a key refinery in the southern Volga region.

Refining volumes:

The design capacity is about 8-8.5 million tonnes of oil per year (≈ 160-170 thousand barrels per day).

In recent years, the actual loading has been 6-7 million tonnes, depending on logistics and repairs.

The company supplies fuel to the Samara, Saratov, and Penza regions and partially to the central regions of Russia. Its location on railway and river routes allows it to ship products both to the domestic market and for export via the Volga and Caspian ports. The production range includes petrol, diesel, jet fuel, fuel oil and bitumen, which is critical for the agricultural and transport sectors in the region.

The plant is also of military importance, supplying fuel to airfields and military units in the Central and Southern Military Districts of the Russian Federation.

If it is shut down or severely damaged, the region will face a fuel shortage and will have to transfer products from other refineries, which will increase logistics costs and the burden on transport corridors.

This is the third attack on this refinery. The previous ones were in 2024 and February 2025. The central GDU6 unit was damaged.

