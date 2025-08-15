Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery, damaging houses and power lines. PHOTOS

In the evening and in the morning, Russians attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak.

"The enemy fired at Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets districts with FPV drones and artillery. The attack damaged 6 private houses, an outbuilding, and a power line.









"According to the updated information, a 55-year-old man was injured in yesterday's attack on the Mezhivska district by the KABs. Infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged - 5 apartment buildings and a private house each. 16 garages were damaged, and a power line was hit," Lysak said.







