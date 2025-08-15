ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10578 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
619 1

Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery, damaging houses and power lines. PHOTOS

In the evening and in the morning, Russians attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak.

"The enemy fired at Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets districts with FPV drones and artillery. The attack damaged 6 private houses, an outbuilding, and a power line.

Nikopol region
Nikopol region
Nikopol region
Nikopol region

"According to the updated information, a 55-year-old man was injured in yesterday's attack on the Mezhivska district by the KABs. Infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged - 5 apartment buildings and a private house each. 16 garages were damaged, and a power line was hit," Lysak said.

Synelnykivskyi district
Synelnykivskyi district
Synelnykivskyi district

See more: Russians shelled Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts: educational institution, enterprise, fire station, sports club, pharmacy and shop damaged.. PHOTOS

Author: 

Dnipropetrovska region (1649) Nikopolskyy district (304) Synelnykivskyy district (140)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 