Russians shelled Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts: educational institution, enterprise, fire station, sports club, pharmacy and shop damaged.. PHOTOS

During the day on 14 August, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing fires and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol district all day long, using drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska communities.



An industrial enterprise, a fire station, a sports club, a cafe, a hairdresser, a pharmacy and a shop were damaged. A garage and several cars were damaged. 4 apartment blocks and a private house were damaged. Another 4 houses caught fire. Dry grass was also burning.

The enemy fired at Synelnykivskyi district with UAVs and KABs. Petropavlivska and Mezhivska communities suffered. A fire broke out in a residential building. An educational institution was damaged.

It is noted that there were no casualties everywhere.












