Russians shelled Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts: woman injured, houses, cars and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 13 August, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, Nikopol district was under attack during the day. The aggressor used artillery and FPV drones. He attacked Nikopol, Myrivska, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivska communities.



A 44-year-old woman was injured as a result of hostile attacks. She is undergoing outpatient treatment.



In addition, a country house, a car, and a power line were damaged. An outbuilding and dry grass caught fire.

In Synelnykivska district, the Russian army fired at the Pokrovska community with KABs. The fire engulfed the roof of a private house. Another 2 houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged.



The enemy hit the Sloviansk community with a drone. A car was on fire.

