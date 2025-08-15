SSU has exposed 52 Russian agents among the military since start of full-scale invasion. PHOTOS

Since the start of the full-scale war, the Security Service of Ukraine has identified 207 agents of the Russian special services, 52 of whom were active servicemen. 44 traitors were sentenced to 12-15 years in prison.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SBU press centre.

"The Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, systematically exposes Russian agents and eradicates criminal schemes in the Security and Defence Forces of our country.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the SSU Military Counterintelligence Department alone has exposed 207 Russian intelligence agents who were collecting information about the Defence Forces and military facilities of Ukraine. 52 of them were active servicemen. 44 traitors have already been sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison," the statement said.

The SSU noted that the former commander of a unit of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who "leaked" plans for combat operations of Ukrainian special forces behind enemy lines to the occupiers, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The SSU detained the agent in autumn 2024. The SSU seized the traitor's means of secret communication with evidence of his contacts with his curator, a career officer of the Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU).

In total, in 2025 alone, the SSU military counterintelligence eliminated three enemy agent networks.

In particular, in Zaporizhzhia, in August this year, an agent network of the Russian special service, which included a mobilised soldier and the rector of a local church of the UOC (MP), was exposed.

The criminals were guiding Russian aerial bombs at the locations of the Defence Forces and recruiting new candidates for the enemy cell.

In the Odesa region, four FSB agents were detained along with the group's resident (senior agent). They were coordinating racist air attacks on warehouses with weapons, ammunition, and ammunition of Ukrainian troops.

The defendants also reconnoitered the geolocation of the Armed Forces' air defence units to adjust enemy strikes to bypass the national air defence.

In the Lviv region, a 38-year-old informant was detained who was preparing coordinates for Russian missile and drone attacks on airfields with combat helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the SSU military counterintelligence prevented the theft of over UAH 44 billion in the defence sector.

Also, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the SSU Military Counterintelligence Department has blocked 114 mobilisation evasion schemes and stopped 222 cases of illegal arms trafficking and prevented their export from the combat zone.

The SSU continues to work to protect the national security of Ukraine and takes comprehensive measures to bring all perpetrators to justice.

In addition to fighting the aggressor and his accomplices inside our country, the SSU military counterintelligence also conducts special operations behind enemy lines and participates in combat operations directly on the front line.

In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the SSU Military Counterintelligence Department has destroyed 219 Russian tanks, 358 armoured combat vehicles, 318 artillery systems, and 73 electronic warfare systems on the battlefield.

