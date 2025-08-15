Trump and Putin meeting in Alaska: Russian journalists housed in former COVID hospital. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The pool of Kremlin journalists who arrived at the meeting between Trump and Putin in Anchorage was accommodated in a former covid hospital.

This is reported by The Moscow Times, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that due to the tourist season and the influx of visitors to Anchorage, as well as increased security measures, pilots and Kremlin propagandists were accommodated at the stadium of the local university's sports campus.

Previously, this building served as an anti-covid hospital, and now it has been converted into a temporary accommodation facility.

Thus, the journalists were placed in a makeshift camp, where the sleeping places are enclosed only by curtains. Men and women are in the same sectors on cots. Towels and toilet paper were provided in large boxes.









There are no organised meals at the facility, only drinking water from fountains. To brush your teeth, you have to queue up.

