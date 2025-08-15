Russians attacked Dniprovskyi district with missiles: one killed and one injured PHOTOS (updated)

Today, on August 15, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"Dniprovskyi district. A rocket attack. Preliminary, there is a victim. A fire broke out. Details are being clarified," he wrote.

Updated information

Later, Lysak said that a truck and a minibus were damaged in the enemy attack on Dniprovskyi district.

"A man was killed. My condolences to his family and friends. Another one was injured," he added.

The SES of Ukraine added that several vehicles were damaged. A dry grass fire broke out in an open area. Rescuers extinguished the fire.







