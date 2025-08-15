Explosions occurred in Dnipro and Pavlohrad: ballistic threat

Explosions occurred in Dnipro during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned of the launch of ballistic missiles in the direction of Dnipro.

Subsequently, a series of explosions occurred there, Suspilne reported.

Explosions were also heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

