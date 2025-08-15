ENG
Explosions occurred in Dnipro and Pavlohrad: ballistic threat

Explosions in Dnipro on 15 August: Russia launches ballistic missiles

Explosions occurred in Dnipro during an air raid alert.

The Air Force warned of the launch of ballistic missiles in the direction of Dnipro.

Subsequently, a series of explosions occurred there, Suspilne reported.

Explosions were also heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

