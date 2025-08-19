Russia strikes buildings in Dobropillia: one dead and another injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian occupiers struck a residential area in Dobropillia, Donetsk region, killing one person, another was reported to have been wounded.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

Fires broke out as a result of the enemy shelling.

At least 6 apartment buildings were damaged. Rescuers eliminated all the fires.

"During the rescue operations, the rescuers evacuated 1 person from the destroyed apartment block. The rescuers got a man out of the blocked apartment, who unfortunately died in an ambulance," the statement said.

