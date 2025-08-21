Ruscists launched combined attack on Lviv, one person died (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of August 21, Russian invaders carried out a combined attack on Lviv with Shaheds and missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

"Once again, just like a month ago, it hit Olena Stepanivna Street. There are preliminary reports of casualties. The blast wave damaged dozens of houses, including windows and roofs," the report said.

Sadovyi noted that there is also information about fires in other places.

"As a result of a combined strike by UAVs and cruise missiles in Lviv, one person was killed and two were injured," reported the head of the Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

Dozens of residential buildings have also been damaged. All relevant services are working on site.

Later, Sadovyi reported a third victim.

"A 38-year-old woman is in St. Panteleimon Hospital. She has a superficial chest wound, hematomas, and a lung contusion. Her condition is moderate, and she is undergoing examination," the mayor said.

