ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9495 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
304 0

Infrastructure, apartment building and private houses damaged in enemy attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On August 21, Russian forces continued shelling Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing fires in dry grass and houses, as well as damage to infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Throughout the day, the enemy struck Nikopol district with drones and artillery. Explosions were heard in Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrov, both urban and rural communities.

As a result of the attacks, two private houses, an apartment building, and infrastructure were damaged. Dry grass caught fire.

Read more: After Russian strike, Szijjártó again called for negotiations, but did not mention Russia and Zakarpattia

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 21 August

According to updated information, morning FPV drone strikes on the Mezhova community in Synelnykove district caused fires, igniting two private houses.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 21 August
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 21 August
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 21 August
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 21 August

Author: 

shoot out (14449) Nikopol (794) Dnipropetrovska region (1663) Nikopolskyy district (313) Synelnykivskyy district (152)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 