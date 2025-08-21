Infrastructure, apartment building and private houses damaged in enemy attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On August 21, Russian forces continued shelling Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing fires in dry grass and houses, as well as damage to infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Throughout the day, the enemy struck Nikopol district with drones and artillery. Explosions were heard in Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrov, both urban and rural communities.

As a result of the attacks, two private houses, an apartment building, and infrastructure were damaged. Dry grass caught fire.

According to updated information, morning FPV drone strikes on the Mezhova community in Synelnykove district caused fires, igniting two private houses.







