Situation on front line and at border, creation of reserves, security guarantees: Zelenskyy held meeting with military. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and the military.

Zelenskyy said this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed in detail the key needs of each direction and unit. It is very important that the nature of the situation in the border areas of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions is determined by our units. I would especially like to mention the 225th Assault Regiment, the 71st Separate Ranger Brigade and our Special Forces units. Thank you!" he said in a statement.

Zelenskyy stressed that due attention was also paid to the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"We discussed the need for additional supplies for these areas. The Commander-in-Chief reported on the implementation of the decisions of the Chiefs of Staff to provide reserves for the Defence Forces," the President added.

Zelenskyy also heard a report on work with all partners within the Coalition of the Willing: "Europe, the United States, other partners. There will be more meetings and working contacts during the week. We noted that we need to accelerate the pace of work. The defence component of security guarantees should be detailed in the near future."