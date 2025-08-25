Trump: Ukraine and Russia must decide themselves when to hold top-level meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine must decide on their own when they are ready to hold a meeting at the highest level.

He stated that during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

When asked by journalists about a possible meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump emphasized that the decision depends on the readiness of both sides.

"It will depend on them. It takes two to tango, I always say that. And they should meet, I think, before I have a meeting (a trilateral one - ed.) and, likely, an agreement is reached. But I think it’s right for them to meet. They don’t get along very well, as you know," the U.S. president said.

Earlier, Trump stated that he would not want to take part in a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

