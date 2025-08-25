Zelenskyy meets with Kellogg in Kyiv: they discussed defense cooperation, pressure on Russia, return of abducted children

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kyiv with U.S. Presidential Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg.

The head of state reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

"Ukraine is extremely grateful to the United States for its support, and we appreciate that President Trump is so determined to achieve a real peace. It is very important to implement all the results, political, defense, and economic, achieved during our meeting together with European leaders in Washington," Zelenskyy noted.

The president stressed that Ukraine values the United States’ readiness to be part of Ukraine’s security architecture and that the two countries’ teams are actively working on it.

"We expect that key security foundations will be defined in the near future. We discussed how we can influence the Russians, compel them to real negotiations, and end the war. Sanctions and tariffs must remain on the agenda. We are ready to talk in a leaders’ format. That is exactly the format needed to resolve the key issues. Now the same readiness is needed in Moscow."

"Military cooperation is important for Ukraine and the United States, and there are two strong opportunities — an agreement on arms purchases and a drone agreement that can significantly strengthen our arsenals. We are maintaining momentum within PURL. This is an important tool for procuring U.S. equipment with partners’ funds, and we are now actively working to bring in additional countries," Zelenskyy said, referring to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

"And of course, the humanitarian track: the return of all abducted children. We very much hope that America, the President and the First Lady of the United States will continue to make personal efforts to return all children abducted by Russia," he added.

