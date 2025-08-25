Shmyhal and Kellogg held meeting: they discussed defence priorities and agreement with US on drones. PHOTOS

Drone Industry

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting in Kyiv with U.S. Presidential Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg.

Shmyhal announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine highly values the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. It has opened new opportunities for NATO countries to quickly provide our Defense Forces with critically needed U.S. weapons and technologies," he noted.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, and Head of the Defense Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, presented the U.S. delegation with a detailed assessment of enemy plans and the frontline situation.

Together with partners, Ukraine must continue to increase pressure on the aggressor to force it into a just, lasting, and sustainable peace, Shmyhal stressed.

"I informed the delegation about our defense priorities. Key among them are scaling up ammunition and drone production to halt the enemy’s advance. Joint projects in this field allow us to equip Ukrainian soldiers more effectively," the minister said.

The sides also discussed creating reliable security guarantees to prevent any renewed aggression against Ukraine in the future.

"We also discussed preparations for the signing by the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States of an agreement concerning drone production and sales (the Drone Deal). During the meeting, the U.S. side was handed the relevant documents," Shmyhal added.

