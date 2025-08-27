The Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter, which was funded by Czech volunteers, has been handed over to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV.

In particular, Czech activists showed photos of the Black Hawk in Ukraine and thanked more than 20,000 people who contributed to the fundraising for the helicopter.

"Today [26 August], the Czech Republic became the first country in the world whose citizens donated a helicopter to Ukraine. The Slovaks also helped. It was an honour for us," the Czech volunteer initiative "Darek pro Putina" said in a statement.

The activists noted that the helicopter is already in Ukraine.

Fundraising for the purchase of a Black Hawk helicopter for the Ukrainian army began in November 2023. The DIU soldiers who will use the helicopter already have several of these vehicles in service.

The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk is an American multi-purpose helicopter that was adopted by the US Army in 1979 and quickly became popular due to its combat and transport capabilities. By the mid-1990s, more than 2,600 of these helicopters had been produced and are still in use in many countries.