Coordinated strikes on military targets in five regions: FSB agent detained in Kyiv region - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent in the Kyiv region who was adjusting Russian missile strikes on military targets in five regions.

According to the investigation, a 40-year-old employee of a local chemical plant collected and passed on to the enemy the coordinates of airfields, air defence systems and drone production facilities in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, and Lviv regions. To do this, the agent conducted reconnaissance on the ground and marked objects on Google Maps.

He also received information from acquaintances under the guise of domestic conversations. He was detained while performing another task from the FSB - recording the consequences of a missile strike in the Kyiv region.

During the searches, the SSU seized a smartphone with geolocations and photos prepared for transfer to the occupiers. He was served a notice of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code). The court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail. The suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

