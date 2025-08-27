ENG
In wetsuit and with fins across Dniester: man detained on border with Moldova, - State Border Service. PHOTO

Border guards of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi detachment detained a 39-year-old resident of Donetsk region who tried to illegally enter Moldova by crossing the Dniester River.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

A man in a wetsuit tried to flee to Moldova

As noted, the man prepared to cross the border in advance: instead of regular clothes, he chose a camouflage suit, under which he wore a wetsuit. He carried flippers in his tactical backpack.

Despite the careful preparation, the "swimmer" did not manage to go unnoticed - border guards found and detained him on the river bank.

An administrative report was drawn up against the man for attempting to illegally cross the state border.

