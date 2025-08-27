In wetsuit and with fins across Dniester: man detained on border with Moldova, - State Border Service. PHOTO

Border guards of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi detachment detained a 39-year-old resident of Donetsk region who tried to illegally enter Moldova by crossing the Dniester River.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the man prepared to cross the border in advance: instead of regular clothes, he chose a camouflage suit, under which he wore a wetsuit. He carried flippers in his tactical backpack.

Despite the careful preparation, the "swimmer" did not manage to go unnoticed - border guards found and detained him on the river bank.

An administrative report was drawn up against the man for attempting to illegally cross the state border.

