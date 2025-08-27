Men under age of 22 must have military registration document to go abroad, - State Border Service

Men aged 18 to 22 will need to have a military registration document in paper or electronic form to go abroad.

This was announced by State Border Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko, according to Censor.NET, citing UP.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the procedure for crossing the state border. All men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross the border without hindrance during martial law.

He noted that the document has not yet been published, so it will be possible to talk about the changes introduced after the resolution appears on the "Government Portal".

At the same time, according to widespread information from officials, from the moment the adopted amendments come into force, Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 inclusive will have the right to cross the state border of Ukraine during martial law.

Demchenko explained that the relevant provision will not apply to persons specified in paragraphs 2-14 of the Rules, i.e. persons holding certain positions in state authorities, state bodies and local self-government bodies. As before, persons in this category may go abroad on business trips only.

"With regard to the possibility of crossing the border for men aged 18 to 22 inclusive, we also emphasise that in order to cross the border, it is necessary to have both a passport document that gives the right to cross the border and a military registration document (or an electronic military registration document), which must be presented at the request of a representative of the State Border Service at checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine.

Border guards will begin to allow this category of citizens, in relation to which changes have been adopted, to cross the border after these changes are published and come into force," said the spokesperson for the State Border Service.

