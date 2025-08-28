Russians launched nearly 500 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: four civilians wounded. PHOTOS

On 27 August, the occupiers struck 495 times at the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring four civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

"They fired a missile at the regional centre, carried out 363 UAV attacks (mostly FPV) on the territory of the region, launched 11 strikes from aircraft, 3 from multiple launch rocket systems, 117 from artillery systems," the police said.

A 76-year-old woman was wounded in the Zaporizhzhia district as a result of an FPV drone strike.

Two men aged 63 and 87 and a 52-year-old woman were wounded as a result of air strikes on Uspenivka, Polohy district.

Yesterday, 15 settlements of the region were under fire from the occupants - the regional centre, Chervonodniprovka, Komyshuvakha of the Zaporizhzhia district, Plavni of the Vasylivka district, Orikhiv, Huliaypole, Uspenivka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Novodanilivka, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Novopavlivka of the Polohy district.

