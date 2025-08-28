ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10349 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
373 0

Russians launched nearly 500 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: four civilians wounded. PHOTOS

On 27 August, the occupiers struck 495 times at the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring four civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

"They fired a missile at the regional centre, carried out 363 UAV attacks (mostly FPV) on the territory of the region, launched 11 strikes from aircraft, 3 from multiple launch rocket systems, 117 from artillery systems," the police said.

A 76-year-old woman was wounded in the Zaporizhzhia district as a result of an FPV drone strike.

Two men aged 63 and 87 and a 52-year-old woman were wounded as a result of air strikes on Uspenivka, Polohy district.

Yesterday, 15 settlements of the region were under fire from the occupants - the regional centre, Chervonodniprovka, Komyshuvakha of the Zaporizhzhia district, Plavni of the Vasylivka district, Orikhiv, Huliaypole, Uspenivka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Novodanilivka, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Novopavlivka of the Polohy district.

Read more: Woman injured in enemy attack on Chervonodniprivka in Zaporizhzhia region

Zaporizhzhia region
Zaporizhzhia region
Zaporizhzhia region
Zaporizhzhia region

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1418) Zaporizkyy district (127) Polohivskyy district (90) Uspenivka (1)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 