One person killed and five more wounded as result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On 28 August, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

A man was killed today in Sinelnykivskyi district as a result of enemy strikes. Five more people were injured.

In general, the Malomykhailivska and Pokrovska communities were under the gun. The Russians fired at them with KABs. The house of culture, outbuildings, and a garage with cars caught fire. The fire was extinguished by the emergency services. Four local houses were damaged.

According to updated information, in the morning the enemy attacked Sloviansk and Mezhivska communities with UAVs. There is destruction on the territory of the enterprise. The premises of one of the printed media outlets were damaged.

"The day was also turbulent for the Nikopol region. The sounds of war were heard in the district centre, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska communities. A 57-year-old man was injured there. Among the damaged buildings are an apartment block and a private house, an administrative building, cars, and a greenhouse. There is also a dormitory that was not in use," said Lysak.



