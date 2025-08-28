Russian forces have advanced in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupants have advanced in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.
"The enemy has advanced near Zvirove, Temyrivka, and Maliivka," they said.
