Russian occupants have advanced in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

"The enemy has advanced near Zvirove, Temyrivka, and Maliivka," they said.

See more: Russians launched nearly 500 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: four civilians wounded. PHOTOS





