ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9883 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the border of Sumy region
768 0

Enemy attacked civilian vehicles on border of Sumy region: struck milk truck and passenger car. PHOTO

Today, on 29 August, Russian troops attacked a milk truck and a car on the border in Sumy region, damaging the vehicles.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.

"This morning, Russian drones hit a milk truck and a car in two villages of the Novoslobidska community. Fortunately, people were not injured," the statement said.

The RMA also called on residents of the border communities to be as cautious as possible and not to move near the border unnecessarily due to frequent hostile attacks on civilian vehicles.

Read more: Russia launched massive drone attack on Sumy community, - RMA

Attack on civilian vehicles in Sumy region
Attack on civilian vehicles in Sumy region

Author: 

shoot out (14541) Sumska region (1417)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 