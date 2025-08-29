Enemy attacked civilian vehicles on border of Sumy region: struck milk truck and passenger car. PHOTO
Today, on 29 August, Russian troops attacked a milk truck and a car on the border in Sumy region, damaging the vehicles.
This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.
"This morning, Russian drones hit a milk truck and a car in two villages of the Novoslobidska community. Fortunately, people were not injured," the statement said.
The RMA also called on residents of the border communities to be as cautious as possible and not to move near the border unnecessarily due to frequent hostile attacks on civilian vehicles.
