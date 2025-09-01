Russian Ministry of Defence "separated" Odesa and Mykolaiv regions from Ukraine on map, - Russian media. PHOTOS

The Russian Ministry of Defence has separated Odesa and Mykolaiv regions from Ukraine on a map.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Thus, in a video in which the Chief of the General Staff of the occupying army, Valery Gerasimov, reported on the "spring-summer campaign" in Ukraine, a map of Ukraine was noticed on which Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, as well as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions partially occupied by the Russians, are separated from Ukraine.

