News Photo Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas Russia’s plans for Ukraine
Russian Ministry of Defence "separated" Odesa and Mykolaiv regions from Ukraine on map, - Russian media. PHOTOS

The Russian Ministry of Defence has separated Odesa and Mykolaiv regions from Ukraine on a map.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Thus, in a video in which the Chief of the General Staff of the occupying army, Valery Gerasimov, reported on the "spring-summer campaign" in Ukraine, a map of Ukraine was noticed on which Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, as well as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions partially occupied by the Russians, are separated from Ukraine.

Read more: Gerasimov promised Putin to reach Russian state borders in Kursk region

Russia has added the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions to its map
Photo: Source
