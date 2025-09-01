Russian Ministry of Defence "separated" Odesa and Mykolaiv regions from Ukraine on map, - Russian media. PHOTOS
The Russian Ministry of Defence has separated Odesa and Mykolaiv regions from Ukraine on a map.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.
Thus, in a video in which the Chief of the General Staff of the occupying army, Valery Gerasimov, reported on the "spring-summer campaign" in Ukraine, a map of Ukraine was noticed on which Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, as well as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions partially occupied by the Russians, are separated from Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password