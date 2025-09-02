Rode down escalator on bicycle: 22-year-old student detained in Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A 22-year-old student who was riding a bicycle on the escalator at the "Arsenalna" metro station in Kyiv was detained.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police of the capital, Censor.NET informs.

The video was previously posted on social media.

"Employees of the subway police department, with the involvement of criminal analysis officers, identified the offender - it was a 22-year-old local resident, a student of the capital's university, who, in pursuit of "exclusive" videos, neglected the personal safety and safety of other passengers," the statement said.

An administrative report was drawn up against the young man under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offences - disorderly conduct.

He faces a fine of three to seven tax-free minimum incomes, community service for a term of forty to sixty hours, or administrative arrest for up to fifteen days.

Watch more: Shouting pro-Russian slogans: woman beaten in Kyiv metro, - National Police. VIDEO