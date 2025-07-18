ENG
Shouting pro-Russian slogans: woman beaten in Kyiv metro, - National Police. VIDEO

A conflict broke out in the Kyiv subway over a passenger shouting pro-Russian slogans.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv police.

As noted, the incident provoked aggression from another passenger who hit the woman.

Law enforcement officers discovered information about the incident on 17 July while monitoring social media. According to a video shared on Telegram channels, the woman spoke favourably of the aggressor country, which led to the conflict.

The police reported that an investigation is currently underway to identify all the participants and decide on the legal classification of the incident. Law enforcement officials urged citizens to abide by the law and report such violations.

