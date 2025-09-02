Group of children who were held in occupied territories and in Russia have been returned to Ukraine. PHOTOS

Children aged 3 months to 18 years who were in the temporarily occupied territories and Russia have been returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

According to Lubinets, all minors were forced to attend Russian schools and were under constant psychological pressure and physical threat. Among those who are now safe in the government-controlled territory are a mother and her 15-year-old daughter, who lost their home and documents due to shelling.

We also managed to organise the departure of a child with a disability who needs urgent treatment. Now he will be looked after by his mother, with whom the boy was separated.

See more: Two groups of Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories. PHOTO

According to Yermak, among the rescued are a mother and two sons who were deported to Russia and had their Ukrainian documents taken away. The family tried twice to return on their own, and only on the third attempt, with the support of the partners of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, were they able to reach Ukraine.