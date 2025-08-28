Two groups of Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories. PHOTO

As part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative, two groups of children and young people have been returned from temporarily occupied territories.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak.

"The Save Ukraine team rescued a group of Ukrainian children who were forced to attend Russian schools and meet with Russian soldiers. One of the boys was illegally sent to a military camp without his mother’s consent, while others lived under the constant threat of forced mobilization," the statement said.

See more: 83 Ukrainian children have been returned from occupation and Russia thanks to Qatar’s assistance, - Lubinets. PHOTOS





The Ukrainian Child Rights Network also helped other boys escape occupation.. They lived in constant danger of mobilisation and repression, but today they are on the free territory of Ukraine with their families.

See more: Three Ukrainian children and young man were returned from Russian Federation. PHOTO

Earlier, the Ukrainian VR Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said that with the assistance of the State of Qatar, Ukraine managed to return 83 children from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia.