83 Ukrainian children have been returned from occupation and Russia thanks to Qatar’s assistance, - Lubinets. PHOTOS

With the assistance of the State of Qatar, Ukraine managed to return 83 children from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, I met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Ukraine, Mr Gadi Nasser Al-Ghadri, our reliable and constant partner in the return of deported and forcibly displaced children.



Thanks to Qatar's mediation, we have already managed to return 83 children from the TOT of Ukraine and the territory of the Russian Federation. Only yesterday, thanks to the assistance of the State of Qatar, 3 more children and one adult returned to Ukraine," the statement reads.

Lubinets said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1564 children have been returned as part of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA.

In addition, it is noted that several groups of returned children have undergone recreation and psychological rehabilitation programmes in the capital of Qatar, Doha. It is emphasised that the issue of restoring their health after deportation is of utmost importance to Ukraine.

"We discussed with Mr Ambassador further steps in the field of child protection and humanitarian support.



I sincerely thank the State of Qatar and personally Mr Gadi Nasser Al-Ghadjri for their steadfast position and unwavering support for Ukraine - despite the fact that some countries have stopped their participation in the return process, Qatar remains an example of true humanity and responsible international leadership," Lubinets said.



