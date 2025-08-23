Three Ukrainian children and young man were returned from Russian Federation. PHOTO

Three more children and a young man have been returned to Ukraine as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA.

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"We managed to return four more of our citizens - three children and a young man, whom the occupiers illegally took from the Oleshky orphanage, first to the temporarily occupied territory and then to the Russian Federation," the statement said.

As noted, for a long time, the children lived separated from their families, unable to leave because of the danger of the occupation. Today, they are all back home, safe, on the territory of free Ukraine.