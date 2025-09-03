ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kirovohrad region
1 311 1

Consequences of night shelling of Kirovohrad region by Russian troops: 2 houses destroyed, 28 damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Kirovohrad region, resulting in a number of casualties.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the invaders attacked the Znamianka community, where two private houses were destroyed and 28 others were damaged. In addition, railway infrastructure facilities were damaged.

5 people were injured and taken to hospital.

Read more: Russian troops attacked Znamianka with drones: "UZ" facilities hit, 5 people injured, houses damaged

Consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on Kirovohrad Oblast on 3 September 2025
Photo: National Police
shoot out (14598) Kirovohradska region (84)
