Consequences of night shelling of Kirovohrad region by Russian troops: 2 houses destroyed, 28 damaged. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked the Kirovohrad region, resulting in a number of casualties.
This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, the invaders attacked the Znamianka community, where two private houses were destroyed and 28 others were damaged. In addition, railway infrastructure facilities were damaged.
5 people were injured and taken to hospital.
