National Police dismantled group that supplied drugs to Kyiv pre-trial detention centre. PHOTOS

The defendants are four residents of Kyiv and the region, aged 30 to 49. In addition to the pre-trial detention centre, the dealers sold drugs in the capital by means of bookmarks.

The monthly profit from drug trafficking reached half a million hryvnias.

The dealers transferred part of the proceeds from drug sales in Kyiv to the so-called "mutual fund", whose holder is in a pre-trial detention centre. Members of this group also formed and sent packages with drugs, cigarettes, alcohol, etc. to the "wardens" in the pre-trial detention centre - the so-called "grav".

Law enforcement officers served the organiser and members of the group suspicion notices under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The defendants face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.





