Body of border guard was found in Volyn, with weapon nearby, - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTO
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the death of a State Border Guard Service serviceman who was on duty at the state border.
This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, on 2 September, around 11:00, the body of a border guard without signs of life was found in the village of Rivne. The deceased was holding a regular weapon.
"After a report to the 102 line, SBI investigators, together with the National Police, went to the scene and conducted priority investigative and search operations: inspected the scene, interviewed witnesses, and seized items that could serve as evidence in criminal proceedings," the statement said.
It is reported that a forensic medical examination and examination of weapons have been ordered.
The incident has been preliminarily classified under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder). Investigators are currently checking all versions, including the possibility of suicide.
The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
