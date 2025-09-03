ENG
Body of border guard was found in Volyn, with weapon nearby, - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTO

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the death of a State Border Guard Service serviceman who was on duty at the state border.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on 2 September, around 11:00, the body of a border guard without signs of life was found in the village of Rivne. The deceased was holding a regular weapon.

"After a report to the 102 line, SBI investigators, together with the National Police, went to the scene and conducted priority investigative and search operations: inspected the scene, interviewed witnesses, and seized items that could serve as evidence in criminal proceedings," the statement said.

It is reported that a forensic medical examination and examination of weapons have been ordered.

The incident has been preliminarily classified under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder). Investigators are currently checking all versions, including the possibility of suicide.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

