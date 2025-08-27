FPV drones of Ukrainian border guards destroyed occupiers hiding in bushes. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Forpost brigade of the State Border Guard Service showed a video of the combat use of FPV drones against enemy forces in the Vovchansk direction. According to Censor.NET, the Russian occupiers tried to hide in dense bushes, but Ukrainian drones spotted them and hit them with precision.

Strike drones are effective at hitting targets even in difficult terrain and camouflage conditions. Thanks to the precise targeting of the operators, the enemy suffered losses among its personnel.

