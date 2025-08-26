Rubizh Brigade drones control battlefield — no place to hide for occupiers. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 4th Special Purpose Battalion Syla Svobody of the Rubizh Brigade are successfully taking out enemy forces. As Censor.NET reported, Ukrainian drone operators closely tracked every movement of Russian infantry, turning the battlefield into a fully controlled zone.
"The result for the enemy is grim, while for our UAV operators it is excellent," the Rubizh Brigade said in a report. The soldiers added: "Ukraine’s fields are far too vast for the occupiers — not a single one managed to escape!"
