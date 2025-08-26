Another "Cargo 200" for Russia: wooden boxes with occupiers’ bodies under "Farewell of Slavianka". VIDEO
Ukrainian forces continue to eliminate Russian occupiers. A video has been circulated on social media showing the bodies of dead Russian soldiers being loaded into wooden boxes onto a military vehicle, Censor.NET reported.
One of the boxes is marked with a name, Dzhabbarov, a serviceman of Russia’s Southern Military District. The footage was captioned: "Welcome your grooms, Russia" and accompanied by the march "Farewell of Slavianka."This is yet another example of how Russia’s aggression against Ukraine ends for its occupiers, with "Cargo 200" (military code word used in the Soviet Union and the post-Soviet states referring to the transportation of military fatalities. - ed.note)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password