Another "Cargo 200" for Russia: wooden boxes with occupiers’ bodies under "Farewell of Slavianka". VIDEO

Ukrainian forces continue to eliminate Russian occupiers. A video has been circulated on social media showing the bodies of dead Russian soldiers being loaded into wooden boxes onto a military vehicle, Censor.NET reported.

One of the boxes is marked with a name, Dzhabbarov, a serviceman of Russia’s Southern Military District. The footage was captioned: "Welcome your grooms, Russia" and accompanied by the march "Farewell of Slavianka."This is yet another example of how Russia’s aggression against Ukraine ends for its occupiers, with "Cargo 200" (military code word used in the Soviet Union and the post-Soviet states referring to the transportation of military fatalities. - ed.note)

Watch more: Marines ambushed two occupiers who were trying to advance towards our positions. VIDEO