Marines ambushed two occupiers who were trying to advance towards our positions. VIDEO

Russian troops continue to make assaults with small infantry groups, but Ukrainian defenders are successfully repelling the attacks. For example, soldiers of the 503rd Separate Marine Battalion eliminated two invaders who were trying to seize Ukrainian positions. The soldiers organised an ambush and dealt the enemy a crushing blow.

As Censor.NET informs, the Navy continues to destroy the Russian invaders.

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed three Russian vehicles and two locations where enemy forces were concentrated near Vovchansk. VIDEO