Russians shelled Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia region with artillery: woman wounded, houses, power lines and gas pipeline damaged. PHOTOS
Today, on 4 September, Russian troops shelled Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region with artillery, injuring a woman.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, a 53-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy attack.
Residential buildings, electricity and gas supply lines were damaged.
"A resident of one of the houses was wounded. She was hospitalised and is receiving all the necessary medical care," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password