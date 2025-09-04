Russians shelled Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia region with artillery: woman wounded, houses, power lines and gas pipeline damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 4 September, Russian troops shelled Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region with artillery, injuring a woman.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, a 53-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy attack.



Residential buildings, electricity and gas supply lines were damaged.

"A resident of one of the houses was wounded. She was hospitalised and is receiving all the necessary medical care," the statement said.

Photo: Head of RMA Ivan Fedorov / Telegram channel

