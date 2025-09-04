On enemy orders, they were engaged in arson and sabotage: five Russian agents, including teenagers aged 14-17, detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service's counterintelligence and the National Police detained five accomplices of the aggressor country who committed sabotage and prepared terrorist attacks in different regions of Ukraine.

As noted, the attackers set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia's energy facilities and the Defence Forces' vehicles, and also tried to plant explosives under one of the military SUVs.

It was found that the offenders had been recruited by the enemy while looking for "easy money" in telegram channels.

Thus, in Lviv, two Russian agents were detained red-handed for planting an improvised explosive device (IED) under the car of a Ukrainian soldier, which the ruscists planned to remotely detonate.

A 17-year-old boy from Dnipropetrovsk region and his 16-year-old girlfriend from Cherkasy region, recruited by the ruscists, were involved in the preparation of the terrorist attack. On the instructions of the occupiers, the underage agents arrived in Lviv, where they took a backpack with an IED, equipped with 4.5 kg of explosives and nuts, from a cache. Then the defendants tracked the victim's car, left the explosives under it and installed a phone camera with remote access for Russian special services in front of the car.

A 23-year-old local resident who set fire to a relay cabinet of a railway signalling system was detained in Kyiv.

A 29-year-old Kyiv resident was also detained in the capital for setting fire to a service car of an Armed Forces' brigade and a military truck.

A 14-year-old schoolboy from Kovel, who set fire to a Ukrainian defence vehicle in late August, was detained in Volyn.

Based on the evidence collected, the suspects were served a notice of suspicion in connection with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 15, Part. 2, Art. 258 Part 2 (completed attempted terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons); Part. 2 of Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law); Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations); Part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional damage to property by arson).

The offenders face various prison terms, including life imprisonment with confiscation of property.