Drone attack on Znamianka: over 60 private houses damaged, windows blown out in 7 apartment buildings. PHOTO

Restoration works are underway in Znamianka after a Russian drone strike.

This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raykovych, Censor.NET reports.

A special commission continues to inspect the damaged facilities. So far, destruction has been recorded at 62 private households, three of which cannot be restored. Seven apartment buildings also suffered significant damage, with more than 80 windows shattered.

A kindergarten building was also damaged in the attack.

Raikovych thanked everyone involved in the recovery efforts and those helping local residents in this difficult time.

As reported earlier, on the night of Wednesday, September 3, 2025, Russian forces attacked the Znamianka community of Kirovohrad region with drones, hitting, among other targets, facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia.







