Hegseth confirmed renaming of US Department of Defense to the Department of War
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed the renaming of the US Department of Defense to the Department of War.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to his account on the social network X.
Hegseth reposted a FoxNews report, which states that the White House has officially announced that it will rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War.
"Department of War," he wrote.
