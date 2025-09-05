ENG
Hegseth confirmed renaming of US Department of Defense to the Department of War

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed the renaming of the US Department of Defense to the Department of War.

Hegseth reposted a FoxNews report, which states that the White House has officially announced that it will rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

"Department of War," he wrote.

Gegset's post

