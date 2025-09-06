Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,087,180 people (+960 per day), 11,161 tanks, 32,474 artillery systems, 23,243 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,087,180 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 6.09.25 are approximately
personnel - about 1087180 (+960) people
tanks - 11161 (+2) units
armoured combat vehicles - 23243 (+0) units
artillery systems - 32474 (+39) units
MLRS - 1480 (+0) units
air defence systems - 1217 (+1) units
aircraft - 422 (+0) units
helicopters - 341 (+0)
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 56523 (+256)
cruise missiles - 3686 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tankers - 60950 (+119)
special equipment - 3957 (+1)
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password